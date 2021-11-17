Addenda Capital Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $261.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,816. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.36 and its 200 day moving average is $263.82. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

