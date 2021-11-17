Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $29,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,077,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,931,000.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.61.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

