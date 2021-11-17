Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,852. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

