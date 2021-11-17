Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Update

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Adhera Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,067. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.08.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

