adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €345.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €333.47 ($392.31).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €286.50 ($337.06) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €280.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €294.33.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.