Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $671.03 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $319.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $688.54.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

