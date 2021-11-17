ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Update

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADOMANI stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. ADOMANI has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

ADOMANI Company Profile

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.

