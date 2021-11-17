Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 102,331.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,513 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 197.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 80,496 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $3,963,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 258,841 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -461.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

