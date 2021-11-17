Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.35.

NYSE:AAP opened at $235.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average of $208.97. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

