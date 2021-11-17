Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $282.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAP. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.76.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $235.69 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.97. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

