Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share.

AAP stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $243.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.97.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.