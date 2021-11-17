AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

