AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.24. 549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.