AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

