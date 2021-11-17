Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

AVTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $114,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

