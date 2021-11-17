Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $57.76 and last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 108447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,106,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.