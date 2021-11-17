Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOIFF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 187,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,467. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $820.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.