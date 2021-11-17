agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Down 55.9% in October

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the October 14th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other agilon health news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,242,917 shares of company stock valued at $528,110,041.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. 1,584,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. agilon health has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

