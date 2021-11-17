agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of AGL opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,242,917 shares of company stock worth $528,110,041.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Northwestern University bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $2,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

