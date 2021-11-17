Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of AGYS stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 65,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,910 shares of company stock worth $706,667. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

