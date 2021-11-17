Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.20.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 315,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,963. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$62.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.21. The firm has a market cap of C$17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

