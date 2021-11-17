Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 554.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,084 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Agora worth $31,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agora alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of API stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of -0.18.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.