Agora (NASDAQ:API) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Agora updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

API opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. Agora has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $114.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

