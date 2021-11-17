Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the October 14th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AFLYY. Grupo Santander began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.00.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.55. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

