AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $56.50 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOS. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.90.

TSE BOS opened at C$39.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$15.09 and a 52-week high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

