Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AJINY opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

