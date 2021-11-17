Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AKAM. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

AKAM opened at $110.86 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,752,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 991.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 282,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

