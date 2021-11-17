Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 5.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 2,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 230,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

