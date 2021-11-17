Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN stock opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.