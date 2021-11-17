Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce sales of $5.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $12.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 million to $13.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.46 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $60.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALBO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,329. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $502.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $43.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

