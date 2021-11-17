Alchemix (ALCX) One Day Volume Tops $24.01 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $439.28 or 0.00732622 BTC on exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $353.26 million and $24.01 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00220326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,090,702 coins and its circulating supply is 804,161 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

