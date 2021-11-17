Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.72. 733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,822. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.36. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

