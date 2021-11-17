Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $17.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.04. 39,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

