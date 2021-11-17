Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

