Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

AQN stock opened at C$17.77 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.51 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. The stock has a market cap of C$11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

