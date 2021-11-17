Alibaba Group (BABA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average of $188.59. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

