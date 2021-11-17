Alibaba Group (BABA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BABA stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average of $188.59. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
