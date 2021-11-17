Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,075,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.46.

BABA opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average is $188.59.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

