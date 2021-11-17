Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Gary Lynn Nelson Sells 195,597 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $214,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

