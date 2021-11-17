Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stock Holdings Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.34. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

