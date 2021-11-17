Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.39

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.39 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.32). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 268,967 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of £52.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.50.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.