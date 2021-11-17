Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Almirall in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBTSF opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Almirall has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

