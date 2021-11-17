Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 108.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $11,190,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $385,000.

NASDAQ ASPC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

