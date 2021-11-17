Alpha Quark Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $582.65 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $108.97 million and $582.65 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00008717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00224233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

