Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 6.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 284,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,840,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Specifically, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,460,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,574,000 after acquiring an additional 143,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

