Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. 230,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

