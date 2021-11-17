Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $64.34 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. 230,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after buying an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.