ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALXO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,682,033.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,529 shares of company stock worth $9,160,694. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.03.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

