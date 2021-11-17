ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.86.

ALXO opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.03. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,033.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,160,694 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

