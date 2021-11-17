Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 121.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 27.9% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AR opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

