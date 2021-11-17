Amalgamated Bank Has $563,000 Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allakos were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Allakos by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Allakos by 46.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Allakos by 28.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Allakos by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.56.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

